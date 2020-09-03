Amazon’s 4-piece Packing Cube Set is up to 42% off, now $13.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 4-piece Packing Cube Set for $13.37 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 42% off its typical rate, with pricing having gradually dropped over the last few months. Even after you factor in the steady price drops, today’s deal is roughly $5 off what it has been averaging and is the best we’ve tracked in years. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to take up less space or simply get more organized, this packing cube set from Amazon is here to save the day. It makes it a cinch to stow clothing in a more compact manner with each cube sporting a mesh top panel for easy identification of what’s inside. Double zipper pulls make opening/closing simple and fast. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re grabbing the packing cubes above for your next camping trip, you may also want to nab Amazon’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $25.50. Snatching up this offer leaves you with 20% in savings, while also allowing you to cash in on the first price drop we’ve tracked. With a compact and lightweight design, this charcoal grill is bound to make an excellent campsite companion.

Believe it or not, these aren’t the only AmazonBasics discounts we’ve found lately. Right now you can snag six of its 1,000-lumen LED Bulbs at $3 each. Amazon touts that every bulb boasts a 15,000-hour lifespan, which works out to over 13-years of usage at 3-hours per day. Go ahead and stock up now.

AmazonBasics 4-piece Packing Cube Set features:

Double zipper pulls make opening/closing simple and fast

Mesh top panel for easy identification of contents, and ventilation

Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics

Webbing handle for convenience when carried by itself

Set includes 2 medium sized cubes (13.75 x 9.75 x 3 inches) and 2 large sized cubes (17.5 x 12.75 x 3.25 inches)

Made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!