After bringing Wi-Fi to its X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet last month, Arcade1Up is bringing its one of its more long-awaited retro gaming machines to store shelves. Big Buck Hunter was first announced back in June, and now fans of the title will finally be able to bring the action into their own gaming setup. Be sure to head below the fold for all of the details, and to learn how you can lock in your pre-order of the Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter cabinet.

Arcade1Up launches Big Buck Hunter cabinet

While not as vintage-inspired as some of the brand’s other cabinets, Big Buck Hunter is easily one of the more iconic staples of any arcade. Odds are if you went to the movies or the mall while growing up in the 2000s, you’ll have spent a fair share of quarters racking up high scores in this hunting-themed title. Now for its 20th anniversary, you’ll be able to capture all of that action once again, but with a 3/4th-scale version of the iconic arcade cabinet.

Arcade1Up has been on a roll this year with its new releases, debuting its very first cabinet with Wi-Fi back in January and then bringing that very same functionality to X-Men vs. Street Fighter. Now it’s going back to the basics with its most unique release yet. The Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter cabinet brings the title to your game room. Sporting a 17-inch display, you’ll be able to dive in Big Buck Hunter Pro, as well as Safari, Open Season, and Outback versions of the title.

And for passing the time with family or close friends, there are two Light Gun rifles included for co-op action. Of course, in true Arcade1Up fashion, the entire cabinet is covered in Big Buck Hunter signage and a matching riser.

Now available for pre-order

When Arcade1Up first debuted the Big Buck Hunter cabinet, little was known about how much it’d cost or when you’d be able to get one for yourself. That all changes today, as right now you can finally secure your order before it ships later this year. It enters with a $549.99 price tag and is currently available for pre-order at Best Buy. Shipping is slated right now before the holidays officially roll around in early December.

9to5Toys’ Take

Arcade1Up has long been impressing retro gaming fans, and its latest is sure to do the same. Pricing is definitely a bit higher than we’re used to seeing from the brand, but compared to some of its other premium cabinets, there’s certainly a lot to like here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!