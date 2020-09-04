Chefman’s Air Fryer Multi-Cooker with rotisserie now $90 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 6L Digital Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $89.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, it typically fetches between $128 and $150 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This large 6L multi-cooker is an air fryer, rotisserie oven, and dehydrator that can cook everything from fries and a whole chicken to pineapple snacks, and much more. Interior lighting allows you to easily keep an eye on things and you’ll also receive a series of accessories including a pair of air flow racks, a rotisserie set, roasting basket, drip tray, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

As solid of a deal as today’s air fryer-equipped Chefman is, just keep in mind you can get an Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $10 less right now at Amazon. While it doesn’t air fry or feature a rotisserie, it has significantly more cooking modes and preset programs than today’s Chefman. Otherwise, just score a Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer at $38 shipped, ditch the rotisserie, and save more than $50.

Deals on specialty cookers don’t stop there though. We also have Chefman’s family-sized 12 egg cooker at $19 and Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at 30% off, as well as Amazon’s 17-Pc. Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set at a new low. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Chefman 6L Digital Air Fryer Multi-Cooker:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional air fryer! The Chefman Multi-Functional Air Fryer with Rotisserie and Dehydrator Function handles any cooking, baking, or air frying task, creating the crispy fried texture you love with little to no oil. With the highly efficient rapid air technology and high-speed convection system, you can get even, crispy fried texture using little to no oil. Perfect for feeding a crowd, this Multi-Function AirFryer features a 6-liter capacity and 8 preset options

