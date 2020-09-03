Chefman’s family-sized 12 egg cooker is yours at $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric 12 Egg Cooker for $19.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, Prime members can also score this model on Woot for just a touch less at $18.99 shipped as well. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The black model fetches a regular price of $30 at Amazon where it is now at the all-time low. Although you will find some of the other colorways with a regular $25 price tag, today’s offers are still the lowest total out there for the 12 egg model. This thing can boil (hard or soft), poach, or steam an entire family’s worth of eggs (or more) “in minutes.” Not only can it also steam veggies, but it comes with everything you need like a measuring cup and top-rack dishwasher-safe poaching trays. It ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot and the full 1-year via Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if the 12-egg count is a bit much for your small family, give the 6 egg model a closer look instead. Coming in at under $15 Prime shipped, it carries solid ratings from over 1,400 Amazon customers and includes essentially the same feature set, albeit with a smaller overall capacity.

We have loads of notable kitchenware deals today to refresh your space. Those include everything from Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker to the Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker and Amazon’s 17-piece Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set, as well as Rubbermaid’s 10-piece Brilliance Food Storage Set. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Chefman Electric 12-Egg Cooker:

Easily boil, poach, or steam up to 12 eggs in minutes, faster than stovetop method. Use the included measuring cup to know how much water you need depending on the style of egg. The ready buzzer will signal once your eggs are finished cooking. No need to wait for your hard-boiled eggs to cool to move them after cooking. With the tray lifting tool, you can have your brunch with hot, freshly cooked eggs. Whether you like your eggs hard or soft boiled, scrambled, omelet or poached, breakfast has never been easier!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

