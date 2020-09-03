Get in on the sous vide game with Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at $278 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $277.99 shipped. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is $37 under Best Buy’s member sale price, amounts to 30% in savings, and is the second-best discount we’ve tracked to date. If not being able to eat out at restaurants lately has you thinking its time to step up your meal prep game, the Anova Pro is worth a look with its unique immersion cooking technology. Whether you’re looking to prepare entire meals or just side dishes and the like, it’s capable of heating 26-gallons of water at a time with 1,200W of power. There’s also built-in Wi-Fi support for remotely monitoring the cooking and tweaking settings on the fly. Over 325 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

For those who can get away without less power compared to the featured deal, going with the more entry-level Anova Nano at $129 might be a better option. You’re only looking at 750W of power, which is more than enough for much of the same meal prep as above. Just don’t expect to cook up a meal for the entire family in one go. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

Anova Pro Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

