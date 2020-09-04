You can score some big-time deals on DODOcase Apple Watch bands, premium iPhone cases, iPad covers, and more today. DODOcase is now offering a rare 20% off sitewide in celebration of Labor Day. Deals on DODOcase’s gear really don’t come around all that often — the last sale hit back during New Years and we haven’t seen any notable price drops since. Needless to say, if you’re looking for a gorgeous leather or fabric solution for your iPhone, Pad, Apple Pencil, or Apple Watch, this sale is certainly worth a few minutes of your time. Head below for the promo code and more details.

DODOcase Labor Day Sale:

All of the DODOcase Apple Watch bands and iPhone/iPad cases are eligible for this weekend’s sale. Simply apply code LABORDAY2020 at checkout to knock 20% off your order (if it isn’t already automatically applied). Shipping fees vary by location and product at DODOcase.

Among the many deals available on the brand’s book-style iPhone and iPad solutions, we have our eye on the DODOcase Apple Watch bands right now. More specifically, the Classic Leather Band that regularly fetches $69.99 and comes in four different colorways. However, with the promo code above, your total will fall to $56. That’s 20% off, a few bucks below our previous mention, and the best price we can find.

The DODOcase Apple Watch bands “combine the inherent beauty of leather with a minimalist stitch pattern for a classic yet stylish look.” They are compatible with just about all Apple Watches (more details on the listing page) and give you the option of four stitch patterns as well as two hardware finishes. Expect a natural patina to develop over time with these “premium cow hide” Apple Watch bands.

You can browse through the rest of the DODOcase Labor Day sale right here.

But for some even more affordable Apple Watch bands, check out these 3-packs for just $7 and dive into our roundup for options from just $5. Then hit up our 9to5Toys Tested review for this Nike-style Pride Apple Watch Band at under $10 and these rare savings on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models.

More on the Classic DODOcase Apple Watch bands:

Nothing beats the feel of natural leather. Dodocase Apple Watch bands combine the inherent beauty of leather with a minimalist stitch pattern for a classic yet stylish look. Choose from three leather colors, four stitching options and two hardware finishes. Create your own custom bands by mixing and matching. Made from premium cow hide, these bands will patina over time for a rich classic look that improves with age.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!