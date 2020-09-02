Upgrade your Apple Watch with three sport bands for $7 in various colors

Yandu (98% positive feedback all-time from thousands) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7.21 Prime shipped. Various colors and sizes are available. Regularly $10, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $1.50. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. With three bands included in today’s offer, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Given today’s $7 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings for less at roughly $2.40 per unit. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. You can currently save on HomePod, AirPods Pro, and iPad Pro for a limited time. Not to mention, a great price drop on MacBook Pro this morning that’s worth a look. Check out all of our top picks here for more.

Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:

The sport bands for Apple Watch 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience. There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your Apple Watch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your Apple Watch and highlight your unique taste.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!