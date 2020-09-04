Amazon’s Anker Gold Box offers iPhone and Android essentials from $15

- Sep. 4th 2020 7:05 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 42% off Anker accessories and more. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Anker PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $25.99. Regularly over $35, today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention and marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t miss this week’s earlier sale for more deals on Anker essentials to take your charging setup to the next level. Deals start at $11 across a wide range of products, including some of the latest HomeKit cameras, and more.

Anker PowerPort Atom III features:

  • Ultra-Thin: Measuring less than 0. 8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful.
  • High-Speed and Ultra-Compatible: A single USB-C port is packed with 45W of power to charge USB-C laptops at high-speed, while our proprietary PowerIQ 3. 0 technology ensures optimized charging to a greater range of devices than ever before.
  • Powered by GaN: Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

You're reading 9to5Toys

Guides

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more.
Anker

