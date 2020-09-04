Amazon’s Anker Gold Box offers iPhone and Android essentials from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 42% off Anker accessories and more. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Anker PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $25.99. Regularly over $35, today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention and marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t miss this week’s earlier sale for more deals on Anker essentials to take your charging setup to the next level. Deals start at $11 across a wide range of products, including some of the latest HomeKit cameras, and more.

Anker PowerPort Atom III features:

Ultra-Thin: Measuring less than 0. 8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful.

High-Speed and Ultra-Compatible: A single USB-C port is packed with 45W of power to charge USB-C laptops at high-speed, while our proprietary PowerIQ 3. 0 technology ensures optimized charging to a greater range of devices than ever before.

Powered by GaN: Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

