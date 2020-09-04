Satechi’s Labor Day sale takes 15% off chargers, hubs, and Apple accessories

- Sep. 4th 2020 8:24 am ET

0

Satechi’s Labor Day sale is now live and taking 15% off its entire selection of chargers, iPhone accessories, and other Apple gear when code SATLDAY15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also be able to lock-in the same deals over at Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick falls to the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad at $101.99 shipped at Satechi and Amazon. Down from $120, today’s offer is good for an $18 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Delivering a spot to refuel up to three devices simultaneously, the Trio Charging Pad can dish out 7.5W of wireless power to an iPhone while also replenishing AirPods and an Apple Watch. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested review for a closer look. Head below for all of our additional top picks.

Other Satechi sale highlights include:

The smartphone and Apple accessories don’t end here today, as there are plenty of other discounts to be had as we head into Labor Day weekend. This morning’s Anker Gold Box starts at $15 and is being joined by a 20% off site-wide Nomad sale, as well as 25% off Caudabe iPhone cases from $11.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go