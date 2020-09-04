Satechi’s Labor Day sale takes 15% off chargers, hubs, and Apple accessories

Satechi’s Labor Day sale is now live and taking 15% off its entire selection of chargers, iPhone accessories, and other Apple gear when code SATLDAY15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also be able to lock-in the same deals over at Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick falls to the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad at $101.99 shipped at Satechi and Amazon. Down from $120, today’s offer is good for an $18 discount and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Delivering a spot to refuel up to three devices simultaneously, the Trio Charging Pad can dish out 7.5W of wireless power to an iPhone while also replenishing AirPods and an Apple Watch. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested review for a closer look. Head below for all of our additional top picks.
Other Satechi sale highlights include:
- USB-C Apple Watch Charging Dock: $34 (Reg. $40)
- also at Amazon
- Mac mini Aluminum Stand & Hub: $68 (Reg. $80)
- also at Amazon
- 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger: $68 (Reg. $80)
- also at Amazon
- Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug: $51 (Reg. $60)
- Compact Bluetooth Keyboard: $68 (Reg. $80)
- also at Amazon
- and even more…
The smartphone and Apple accessories don’t end here today, as there are plenty of other discounts to be had as we head into Labor Day weekend. This morning’s Anker Gold Box starts at $15 and is being joined by a 20% off site-wide Nomad sale, as well as 25% off Caudabe iPhone cases from $11.
Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:
The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.
