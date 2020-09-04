Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Kit $12 (Save 48%), more

- Sep. 4th 2020 10:33 am ET

RAVPower Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 10W Qi Charging bundle for $12.25 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code SRQX4VJR at checkout. Usually selling for $23, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. Included in today’s discounted charging bundle is everything you’ll need to set up a nightstand or deck with wireless refueling capabilities. It’s able to dish out 10W of power to Android devices as well as 7.5W to Apple’s handsets. To complete the package, RAVPower also includes an 18W wall adapter and USB cable. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • RAVPower 90W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $46 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Oraolo M91 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $25 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code KTA3L6D
  • OtterBox COMMUTER Galaxy S9+ Case: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon

RAVPower’s wireless charger with pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speed for both iOS & Android devices. A full charge takes 30 minutes-80 minutes less than ordinary wireless chargers. Delivers the fastest charging speeds on contact for both iOS and Android devices – all with the same charger.

Features triple temperature controls with 20% faster heat dispersion. Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately. Temperature control technology, FOD technology, turbulent overcharge protection, no annoying current sound, so you can relax & not worry when you are resting or sleeping.

