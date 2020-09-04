As part of its ongoing Twice Upon a Year Sale, we are tracking even deeper deals on official Disney collectibles, clothing, toys, home decor goods, and much more. While the Twice Upon a Year event is still alive and kicking, Disney is now offering even larger price drops by way of a new buy two, get one FREE promotion. That means just about all of the already marked down gear just got even more affordable, providing you have at least three items in your cart and apply the code you’ll find down below the fold.

B2G1 FREE official Disney collectibles, more:

As the name suggests, Disney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale is a big one. Including just about everything the official storefront has to offer, now is a great time to hook the kids up for the new school year or to get a jump on those birthday gifts you’ve likely not had to worry about all that much over the last 4-months or so. Simply add three items to your cart and the lowest priced item will go FREE after you apply code 3RDFREE at checkout. You’ll also want to apply code SHIPMAGIC to receive free shipping in orders over $75.

As we mentioned above, you’ll find already marked down items eligible for the code above across just about every product category. Here are some handy links to make your way around: Clothing, Accessories and Jewelry, Toys, and Home Goods.

But one standout among today’s discounted official Disney collectibles is the 10-inch BB-8 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Plush for $6.98. Regularly $17 and fetching nearly as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $12, today’s offer is the best price we can find and a great addition to your B2G1 FREE bundle. This is a 10-inch plushy with “silky print fabric,” a pair of soft antennas, and a fully rotational topper. It also carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s deals on official Disney collectibles, clothing, and toys right here. Speaking of the Magical Kingdom, you’ll also want to see the new perks available as part of Verizon’s expanded Disney+ partnership. Then go check out the LEGO Baby Yoda set as well these Funko Pop! deals featuring The Child and some Star Wars mainstays.

Official Disney collectibles sale: Our soft BB-8 plush toy is a true ”roll” player. Silky print fabric, two plush antennas and a fully rotational topper make this droid functionally fun in any galaxy, near or far, far away. Polyester / polyethylene stiffeners / polyurethane foam / plastic joint…10” H (not including antennae)…”Head” rotates manually.

