This 2-pack of LED solar spotlights offer 1,300-lumens of brightness at $15

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 20JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s deal saves you $10 and 40% from its regular going rate. If you’re searching for a way to light up your home without having to run electrical wires, this is a fantastic option. The sun powers these LED lights and they’ll each provide up to 650-lumens of brightness. Combined, that’s over 1,200-lumens being added to the outside of your home, which is more than enough to upgrade your curb appeal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

JESLED LED Solar Landscape Spotlight features:

Bright white 14LEDs with total 650lumens & 2000mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery & Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. JESLED solar landscape light has a higher brightness and longer working time.

Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs). JESLED outdoor spot lights solar powered can automatically detect changes in the brightness outside. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from charging mode to glowing mode without motion detection (Auto On in the evening / Auto Off in the daytime).

With 90°lighting angle and 90°adjustable solar panel & Made of high strength ABS plastic and ensure a higher waterproof grade than regular landscape spotlight. With Ip67 waterproof, heat resistant and frost resistant, JESLED solar spot light can fit for all kinds of terrible weather.

Stick into the ground with stakes & Mount on the wall with the screws

