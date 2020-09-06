Samsung’s refurb 49-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor at $530 off, more from $110

- Sep. 6th 2020 9:57 am ET

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitor starting at $110 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Our top pick is the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $969.99. Having originally sold for $1,500, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats the current price of a new condition model at Amazon by $230, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Bring 49-inches of 1440p resolution to your setup with Samsung’s curved Ultrawide gaming monitor. Complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and QLED panel, this display is ideal for maximizing your productivity during the day and gaming at night. You’ll be able to connect it to your rig via HDMI or DisplayPort inputs. Over 635 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day Samsung warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Samsung monitor deals:

For more ways to upgrade your battlestation, be sure to head on over to our PC gaming guide. There you’ll find notable discounts like a new all-time low on Razer’s latest Blade Pro 17. Right now, it’s $390 off the going rate and is a great way to level up your on-the-go gaming capabilities.

Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Built to deliver a wide and immersive gaming experience, the C49RG9 49″ 32:9 120 Hz Curved FreeSync HDR VA Gaming Monitor from Samsung features a 49″ Vertical Alignment (VA) panel with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440, a 32:9 aspect ratio, an 1800R curvature rating, a 120 Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000 with a peak luminance of 1000 cd/m2, AMD FreeSync II, and QLED backlighting.

