Score a new all-time low on Razer’s latest Blade Pro 17 Laptop at $390 off

- Sep. 4th 2020 3:03 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the latest Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop i7 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,209.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,600, today’s offer amounts to $390 in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Powered a 10th Gen Intel processor, Razer’s latest Blade Pro 17 delivers a 1080p 300Hz display backed by a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card for taking advantage of AAA titles just about anywhere. You can also count on Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. An aluminum chassis with integrated Chroma RGB lighting rounds out the notable features here. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’re not quite looking for as high-end of a mobile gaming rig, going with the Razer Blade Stealth 13 at $1,400 may be a better fit. You’re still looking at one of Razer’s latest gaming machines, but here there’s only a 1080p 13-inch display alongside 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you’re looking to expand your gaming setup, we’re still seeing a collection of Razer peripherals on sale right now. With up to 44% in savings across the board, you can find a new mouse, keyboard, or headset starting at $15. That’s on top of this up to 30% off Alienware sale and even more in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop features:

Get the best of both worlds with the 120Hz 4K UHD Touch Display Razer Blade Pro 17. Scroll websites, play games, and watch videos with a buttery smooth experience. For those seeking breakneck speeds and absolute precision the 300Hz Full HD Display is the weapon of choice.

