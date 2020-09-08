Aukey’s mechanical keyboard is an affordable battlestation upgrade at $31.50

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 87-Key Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard for $31.49 shipped when code 55TPIUFL has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $45, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats the previous discount by $9, and marks the best we’ve tracked in 2020. Delivering the tactile typing experience you’d expect from a mechanical keyboard, Aukey’s model packs Blue switches alongside an emphasis on gaming. You’ll find RGB backlit keys for some added flair as well as compact design that ditches the number pad in favorite of a form-factor that doesn’t take up as much space on your desk. Over 665 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 and tie your new setup together. This battlestation upgrade even has some additional space for a mouse on top of the keyboard, making it a great way to use some of your savings from the lead offer. It also comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 8,300 customers.

And for more ways to refresh your setup, our PC gaming guide has quite a few notable deals to check out. Yesterday’s offer on the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse is still live, with a 2020 low bringing the peripheral down to $45. The brand’s Blade Pro 17 Laptop at $390 off is also worth a look, too

Aukey Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

This compact ‘tenkeyless’ (no number pad) mechanical keyboard provides an efficient and satisfying typing experience in the office or home. The matte black casing is clean, desirable, and space-saving, making it a great match for laptop or desktop computers. Characterized by precise tactile feedback & satisfying travel with an audible “click” sound

