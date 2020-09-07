Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse returns to 2020 low at $45 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $44.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks only the third notable discount to date, and matches the 2020 low at Amazon. Delivering a wireless experience that’s said to be 25% faster than other mice, Basilisk X packs Razer’s HyperSpeed connectivity for low-latency performance. Alongside an eSports-grade 16000 DPI sensor, there’s also up to 450-hours of battery life per charge and six built-in programable buttons for further customization. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our review. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you can live with a wired form-factor, going with the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Mouse at $40 is a great way to save some extra cash. You’re getting a more compact offering compared to the Basilisk X, but with the added perk of Chroma RGB lighting, as well as an 8500 DPI optical sensor. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

You’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup over in our PC gaming guide. A notable $390 discount on Razer’s latest Blade Pro 17 Laptop leads the way alongside plenty of other offerings. We also just took a hands-on look at JBL’s Quantum 800 wireless ANC gaming headset, and you won’t want to miss out on all the details surrounding NVIDIA’s latest RTX 30-series graphics cards.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse features:

The all-new, Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom. Dual mode connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption and HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming. Allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!