This convection air fryer also bakes and steams for $35 (Today only, Reg. $90)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 4-quart Bella Analog Convection Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $90 at Best Buy, Amazon third-party sellers are selling similar models starting at a bloated $115 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Unlike your typical air fryer, this model can also bake, steam, grill, roast, and sauté up to 3.3-lbs. of ingredients. Alongside a non-stick interior and 1500-watts of overall power, you’re looking at dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups as well as a 60-minute auto shut-off timer and a 2-year warranty. Similar models are rated 4+ stars at Amazon, much like the rest of the Bella air fryers. More details below.

A great low-cost alternative to today’s lead deal is the Chefman Turbofry. It sells for $38 at Amazon with a 2-liter capacity and solid ratings from over 2,500 customers. While it doesn’t have the convection features and isn’t quite as large, it will still provide the healthier crispy food you’re after for less.

We have plenty of notable deals on several of those convenient cookers right now including Instant Pot and Ninja multi-cookers/air fryers from $60. You can also add Chefman’s family-sized 12 egg cooker and Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at $278 (save 30%) to the list alongside everything else you’ll find in our home goods guide.

More on the Bella Analog Convection Air Fryer:

Grill and bake healthy foods with this Bella 4-qt. Analog Air Convection Fryer. The circular heat technology ensures maximum distribution of heat for even cooking, while the dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning simple. This stainless steel air convection fryer has a 60-minute auto shut off timer that alerts you when cooking is done for convenience.

