TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar packs 4K Fire TV features at a low of $131.50 (Save 34%)

Amazon offers the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Fire TV Sound Bar for $131.69 shipped. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 34%, beats our previous mention by $28, and marks a new all-time low. Bringing both a 2.1-channel sound bar and 4K Fire TV to your setup, this hybrid solution upgrades both the audio and streaming media capabilities in one fell swoop. Alongside access to just about all of the popular streaming services, you’ll be able to command the sound bar with Alexa. Bluetooth connectivity is joined by optical and HDMI inputs. Reviews are still coming in on the recent release, but the previous-generation model carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,800 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you ditch the built-in Fire TV capabilities by picking up the TCL Alto 7 Sound Bar at $80. While it’s not as versatile in the sound department with only a 2-channel audio array, it’ll surely be a noticeable upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Or if you’d rather just upgrade the streaming media features of your TV, we’re currently tracking a 25% discount on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. You’ll only get 1080p playback here, but it’s on sale for $30. There’s even more savings to be had over in our home theater guide right now, as well.

TCL Alto 8+ Fire TV Sound Bar features:

With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dolby digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

