Upgrade your audio game with Klipsch RP-150M bookshelf speakers at $239

Adorama is offering the Klipsch RP-150M Reference 2-way 300W Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $239 shipped. Down from its $419 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re suffering from lower-quality speakers at your desk, these will give you a high-quality upgrade. Offering 300W of power, the Klipsch RP-150M speakers are the perfect option for those wanting higher-fidelity audio at a lower cost. Whether you’re looking for a home theater setup or just something at your desk, these will easily get the job done. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For an all-in-one design that has multiple input methods, including Bluetooth and more, the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers is a fantastic option. Coming in at $100 shipped on Amazon, these deliver 42W of power, meaning they’ll offer a bit less oomph over today’s lead deal. But, since these are internally powered and offer more connections than just speaker wire, you might be able to use these much easier in your setup.

Looking to spend even less? The Logitech Z207 Stereo Speakers get the job done for much less. Delivering 2.0-channels of audio, these speakers plug into your computer through a 3.5mm cable and offer a nice upgrade over your PC or Mac’s built-in audio. At just under $50 shipped, you can’t go wrong with these if you’re looking for a budget-focused upgrade.

Klipsch RP-150M Reference Bookshelf Speaker features:

1″ Linear Travel Suspension Titanium Tweeter

5.25″ Spun Copper Cerametallic Cone Woofer

90×90 Hybrid Tractrix Horn

All New Tractrix Port

