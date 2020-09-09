After getting an early report that LEGO was working on a new UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina earlier this summer, today all of the glorious details have been made public with an official announcement. Stacking up to nearly 3,200-pieces, the new creation straight out of A New Hope looks to recreate one of the most iconic locations from a galaxy far, far away complete with 21 minifigures and more. Head below for all of the details, including when you’ll be able to add the new LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina to your collection.

LEGO releases largest Mos Eisley Cantina set to date

It may be the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, but LEGO is turning its attention back to the original film for its latest creation. As the first entry into the Master Builders series since we saw the Cloud City kit back in 2018, today’s announcement brings this year’s largest Star Wars kit to the table. The entire model stacks up to over 7.5-inches high, 20.5-inches wide, and 23-inches deep.

The 3,187-piece creation assembles just about every aspect of the Cantina shown off in the first Star Wars movie. On the outside, it nails the look of the exterior and then folds open to reveal all of the iconic details. From the bar itself to tables off to the side where Han shoots first, just about all of the build is straight out of A New Hope.

Alongside the cantina itself, you’re also getting a side build that crafts another portion of Mos Eisley, as well as a brick-built version of the V-35 Landspeeder. This is the first time we’ve seen this vehicle in LEGO form, which makes it a pretty sweet addition to the kit considering many were expecting to get another version of Luke’s Landspeeder instead.

Some other highlights include a Dewback to complete the Mos Eisley theming as well as plenty of other accessories and authentic details sprinkled throughout.

It’s all about the minifigures

Arguably one of the biggest draws of the new LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina is the number of minifigures included here. There’s of course the usual cast of chapters you’d expect from a set centered around A New Hope, including Luke, Ben Kenobi, Han, Chewbacca, and the droids. But LEGO is going way further this time by packing this Master Builders kit with a total of 21 figures.

You’re also looking at three members of the Cantina band as well as Greedo, a Jawa, Sandtroopers, and many more. To make things even more interesting, quite a few of the minifigures are actually exclusive to this build. You’ll be able to add the Imperial Spy to your collection, as well as Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue’Sai’Malloc, and a few others.

LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina launching later this month

The new LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina will be officially launching on September 16 for VIP members. It’s free to sign-up and is certainly worth the effort given the rewards you collect over time. But for those who aren’t part of LEGO’s rewards program, you’ll be able to pick up the set when it launches to the masses on October 1. It enters with a $349.99 price tag, putting it in line with past creations of this caliber.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it first came out that LEGO was working the largest Mos Eisley Cantina to date, there was a lot I was hoping to see out of the creation. Just about everything on my wishlist has been covered here, and of course, then some. The price point and number of included bricks is a pretty solid value on paper, but with the sheer number of minifigures and how awesome the final model looks, I can easily see this being a big hit with fans.

The last Master Builders kit wasn’t very popular, but I really think LEGO learned a few lessons and is back to breathe some new life into the theme. So much so that this will easily be a day one buy for me. What are your thoughts on the latest Star Wars creation? Let us know in the comments below for over on Twitter.

