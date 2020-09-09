Roku’s Ultra packs 4K HDR playback, Ethernet, and more at $79 (Save 21%)

- Sep. 9th 2020 8:58 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $79 shipped. Find it over at Walmart for the same price. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, matches the second-best we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest price in months. Bring all the popular streaming services to your TV with Roku’s high-end Ultra media player. You’ll be able to dive into content from Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more in 4K with support for HDR thrown in, as well. Alongside a redesigned remote with customizable shortcuts, you’ll also find a built-in Ethernet port for more reliable connections. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

Save even more when you go with the more affordable Roku Streaming Stick+ at $50 instead. This option still rocks 4K HDR playback, but ditches the hardwired connectivity of the lead deal and some of the other more premium inclusions. But if those trade-offs are worth the extra cash, it’ll deliver your favorite streaming services much the same.

While we’re talking about ways to upgrade your TV, our home theater guide is worth a pass through for some additional savings. Right now, you can bring the silver screen experience home with LG’s 75-inch 8K AirPlay 2 UHDTV while it is $1,700 off. Or just bring the hybrid TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar into the mix, which has a built-in 4K Fire TV at $126.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

