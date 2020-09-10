Gather around this Pure Garden Metal Fire Pit set for $116 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Pure Garden Metal Fire Pit Set for $116.32 shipped. Regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $130, today’s offer is the second best price we have tracked this year and the lowest total currently available. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame and legs with a weatherproof design, this set is ideal for roasting s’mores with the kids or just for an “adult evening bon fire.” The fire pit itself measures out at 32- x 32- x 20.5-inches and includes a safety log poker, spark screen, and the weather-resistant PVC protective cover. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, Amazon does make a similar product for less that’s worth a closer look. Its 23.5-inch option sells for $105 shipped and carries even better ratings from nearly 950 customers. While it might not be quite as attractive as today’s lead deal for some, it has the same accessories, offers up an even bigger burning space, and saves you some cash.

But whichever option you go with, consider scoring some roasting sticks for marshmallows and other campfire snacks.

More on the Pure Garden Metal Fire Pit :

This Outdoor Fire Pit is an ideal blend of contemporary modern design, natural elements with copper accents. Create lasting memories with family and friends while enjoying a cozy fire. Enjoy roasting s’mores with kids or an adult evening bon fire. The fire pit is sure to be a vivid focal point on your patio or deck for many seasons to come! Enjoy your metal wood burning Fire Pit without worry. Made from powder coated steel frame, this fire pit is lightweight and weatherproof for longer lasting outdoor use. The steel leg construction and decorative sturdy design will have long lasting appeal and would be a charming addition to your yard or patio.

