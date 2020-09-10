Take over 50% off Sony’s Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones at $98

- Sep. 10th 2020 7:12 am ET

Amazon offers the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in multiple colors for $98 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s deal is over 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Packing a bevvy of notable features, these headphones deliver everything you’d want in a portable audio setup, including up to 35-hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity, and ANC functionality. Designed with all-metal sliders within the band, Sony promises an “ultra-comfortable” fit for those long listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Learn more here.

For a more portable design, consider checking out this particularly notable deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $110. This is a new all-time low and over 25% off the regular going rate. Sport users will want to consider the Jaybird X4’s at $69, which is a particularly nice price at nearly 35% off. Check out our headphones guide for more.

Sony ANC Headphones feature:

  • Music that travels: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel
  • Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology
  • Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
  • Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

