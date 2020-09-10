If you haven’t played The Outer Worlds, it’s a fantastic sci-fi RPG available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. While the base game has quite a bit of content, Peril on Gorgon is the first narrative-led expansion for this unique RGP. Available already on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 4, the Peril on Gorgon expansion will be landing on switch “soon.” This add-on gives you an all-new territory to explore, so keep reading to find out how it starts and what you can expect.

Explore the Gorgon Asteroid in The Outer Worlds’ latest expansion

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon starts out with a “cryptic message” that “beckons you to investigate the Gorgon Asteroid.” You’ll have to travel to this remote scientific facility, finding out that it was once the “beacon of crowning achievement in developing Adrena-Time.” The program which developed this was abruptly and inexplicably shut down, you come to find out. Now, you’ll have to travel through deep canyons, defunct labs, and even abandoned research facilities to piece everything together, finding out the truth behind one of the Spacer’s Choice corporation’s darkest secrets.

“We wanted to dig into pulp noir to explore the seedier side of Halcyon’s corporations,” said Carrie Patel, Game Director at Obsidian Entertainment. “With Peril on Gorgon, players (and their favorite crew members!) can explore an exciting new location filled with intrigue and threats, and they can uncover dangerous secrets about Spacer’s Choice.”

More than just a story expansion

You’ll find that Peril on Gorgon is more than just a story expansion for The Outer Worlds. It also adds quite a bit of additional content for gamers, including raising the level cap within the game for more flexibility and skill customization. There are also more perks and flaws which can deliver rare bonuses and interesting obstacles. You’ll also find three new science weapons and a variety of new armor sets available in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon.

Pricing and availability

You’ll be able to pick up The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon for $14.99 through the PlayStation Store, on Xbox One, or on desktop through Epic Games or the Microsoft Store. Should you want to pick up the Murder on Eridanos expansion as well (yet to be released), that’ll cost you a combined total of $24.99, saving you $5 from purchasing separately. If you are a member of Xbox Game Pass, then a 10% discount will be applied to your purchase. Of course, owning The Outer Worlds base game is a requirement to play the expansion, so if you’ve yet to pick it up, be sure to grab a copy before buying Peril on Gorgon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!