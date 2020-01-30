The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch now has a firm release date. The Obsidian developed sci-fi RPG was confirmed to be headed to Nintendo’s hybrid console in the summer of last year ahead of today’s confirmed March launch day. After landing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October of 2019, The Outer Worlds is finally making its way to the Switch some five months later. Head below for all the details.

The Outer Worlds was developed by the folks at Obsidian Entertainment — a group centered around individuals that worked on some of the original Fallout titles — and was lauded as a sort of AA spiritual successor to some of those early post-apocalyptic RPGs. After Bethesda dropped the ball on Fallout 76, anticipation was at an all-time high for a game like this, despite the dev’s instance on the experience not being one of those 100+ hour epics it initially appeared to be for some. While some players were slightly disappointed by the game’s stunted runtime (roughly 20 hours or so depending on the player), it fared quite well upon review. Carrying a roughly 86% average rating on Metacritic, we would say the borderline AA experiment worked out pretty well.

So well, that plans to bring the game to Nintendo’s hit console were inked within about a month of the game’s initial release. At the time, it was unclear exactly when that was going to happen. Still, it appears Obsidian (who is now a Microsoft owned studio) and publisher Private Division are ready to bring The Outer Worlds to Switch on March 6, 2020.

Citizens of Halcyon! We are proud to announce that we're extending the universe of #TheOuterWorlds to Nintendo Switch on March 6th. Get ready to play the award-winning RPG on-the-go soon! pic.twitter.com/Qkqlm0i7hY — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) January 30, 2020

The Outer Worlds will be available on the eShop in digital form or as a boxed copy. But note there is no disc in this box, but rather only a download code for the eShop listing. Both versions will run you $59.99 when they hit in only over one month on March 6.

Despite it not being a Fallout 4-sized RPG, The Outer Worlds offers players a similar world of choice and consequence in a much more concentrated experience. That, in combination with the lack of these kinds of titles being released on Switch (or at all really) sound like they would make for a great on-the-go gaming experience. I, for one, appreciate the almost pick up and play nature of games like this, and it feels like it might be right at home on Nintendo’s hybrid console. The Switch has now surpassed the legendary NES in lifetime sales numbers, and that gap is about to get a little larger as gamers flock to Obsidian’s space opera RPG.

