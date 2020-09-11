Aukey’s slim USB-C Hub delivers 8 ports to your Mac for $29.50 (Save 27%)

Sep. 11th 2020

0

Aukey Shop US via Amazon is currently offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.63 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ESDZE29P at checkout. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Bringing eight ports to your MacBook, Chromebook, or other USB-C machine, this hub pairs with a single cable and has a bus-powered design for on-the-go usage. You’ll find it’s just as ideal for throwing in your bag as it is for setting up a minimalist desk setup with a 100W USB-C input, as well as 4K HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet,  SD card readers, and three USB-A slots. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Just want to connect some legacy devices to your Mac? You can save even more by picking up this 4-in-1 hub from Aukey instead, which trades the more diverse selection of I/O from above for dual USB 3.0 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C input. Selling for $15 at Amazon, it’s definitely worth a look if you’re on a tighter budget.

For more ways to upgrade your work from home setup, you’ll find Thunderbolt 3 docks and more in Anker’s Labor Day sale that’s still live from earlier in the week. Or just hit up this morning’s Gold Box for additional deals on charging accessories from the brand.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go