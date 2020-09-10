Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $40 (20% off), more

- Sep. 10th 2020 10:31 am ET

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon is currently offering its StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Rocking an ultra-portable form-factor, Tribit’s latest Bluetooth speaker delivers an IP67 water-resistant design for serenading you just about anywhere. It sports a fabric-covered design, and inside you’ll find Tribit’s XBass tuning for added bass and a “well-rounded” sound profile. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 455 customers.

Tribit StormBox Micro bluetooth speaker may be small, but it is both loud and powerful, making it definitely the life of any party! Regardless of the type of tunes you play, full-sounding mids and trebels will bring your music to life. Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.

IP67 means this portable speaker has unparalleled water and dust protection. Waterproof technology, plus fabric-covered exterior, will keep it safe and in good working order if it falls into the water, even if it is soapy or salty.

