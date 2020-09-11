Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 65W USB-C PD Charger $18 (Save 40%), more

CPS US (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,200+) via Amazon is currently offering the Seneo 65W USB-C PD Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped when code OV9QQ8RL has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Delivering a 2-port charging solution, this 65W wall adapter packs a 2.1A USB-A port alongside its 65W USB-C PD slot. Taking advantage of GaN technology, it’s also more compact than similar chargers on the market, making it a suitable solution for your everyday carry and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

With GaN technology, Seneo USB-C PD charger adapter reaching the total power up to 65W, whch is highly efficient at transferring current and less loss to heat. When charging through the USB-C port for MacBook Pro 15″, which can be refreshed within 2 hours.

The dual-port design satisfies with two devices at the same time The smart chip would be activated while 1 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port share a total 65W output to power up to 2 devices simultaneously. The size of this Seneo PD charger is 1/7 of the same type of 65W adapters for user-friendly storage.

