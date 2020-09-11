Pad & Quill is now offering some solid price drops on its collection of leather desktop gear as well as some great deals on its HomePod Coaster. You’ll find everything on offer right here including journals, desk pads, leather mouse pads, Apple Pencil accessories, and much more. Everything on the page will drop in price by 15% when you apply code PQ15 at checkout, but the deals can get even deeper when you bundle items from the sale. Head below for more details.

Up to 30% off desk gear & more:

The code above will knock 15% off everything on this page, including the already marked down items, but the deals can get even better. Purchase any three or more items from the sale and you’ll see an additional 15% off in the cart. That’s a total of up to 30% off (not including the items already on sale) and a great time to refresh your workspace. All orders over $35 ship free with delivery fees typically starting at $7.50 otherwise.

Not only will you find the brand’s gorgeous TechFolio cable and accessory organizers alongside the aforementioned desktop gear, but you’ll also notice its HomePod Coaster as well. Regularly $20, it will drop down to $16.96 with the code mentioned above, and even lower when bundled with at least two other items. You can use this particularly low-cost item to help hit the bundle threshold, much like the other affordable items in the sale. Described as “state-of-the-art surface protection for the Apple HomePod,” it is really just a pretty leather coaster with a soft leather backing and marine-grade stitching to rest your precious Apple Siri speaker on.

But if the HomePod coaster doesn’t interest you, be sure to browse through the rest of the desktop sale right here.

For all the latest and greatest Apple gear deals, swing by our constantly updated hub. Just some of the offers you’ll find in there include Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac, 15-inch MacBook Pros, deals on iPhone from $230, and even Apple’s EarPods at a new 2020 low.

More on the Pad & Quill HomePod Coaster:

HomePod Coaster: The latest in smart speaker innovation deserves state-of-the-art surface protection. Our Leather HomePod Coaster is designed in Minneapolis and handmade by skilled artisans. You’ll love it, but don’t put a ring on it. Your HomePod’s new home features durable & luxurious American full-grain leather with an ultra-soft leather backing because the only rings you should see in your home this season are of the Olympic variety on TV.

