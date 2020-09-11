Score a pair of Apple’s EarPods at a new 2020 low of $10.50 (Reg. $29)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple EarPods with 3.5mm jack for $10.50 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $29 direct from Apple, today’s offer amounts to 64% in savings, is $8 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Delivering Apple’s iconic white EarPods with a 3.5mm headphone jack form-factor, you’ll enjoy the classic earbuds with an inline microphone and playback controls. Whether you just want to have a spare pair lying around for when you’ll inevitably need them in the future, or want to refresh an aging pair, today’s deal is a must at this price. Head below for more.

At just $10.50, there aren’t too many options out there that we could recommend over Apple’s official EarPods. Most other wired earbuds on Amazon sell for around $9 or so anyways, meaning it’s worth stepping up to Apple’s option for not that much more. But if the in-ear design of EarPods doesn’t quite fit you, considering going with the JVC Gumy Earbuds at $8. They come in a variety of colors and are backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,000 customers.

Then go swing by our headphones guide for even more deals. Right now, you can score the Beats Solo3 cans for $159, or step up to the higher-end Beats Solo Pro at an Amazon low of $200. Plus, this pair of headphones from Sony delivers noise cancelling features at $98.

Apple EarPods features:

Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear. Which makes them more comfortable for more people than any other earbud-style headphones. The speakers inside the EarPods have been engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss, which means you get high-quality audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!