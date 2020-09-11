Bring blood pressure stats to Apple Health with QardioArm at $79 (Save 21%)

Adorama offers the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $79 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks the best we’ve seen in months. With built-in Bluetooth, this wireless blood pressure monitor pairs with your iPhone or Android smartphone. It can sync with popular heath tracking platforms like Apple as well as Samsung’s Health apps, and supplements your fitness tracking regimen with systolic/diastolic blood pressure stats. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Going with OMRON’s Silver Blood Pressure Monitor for $46 at Amazon is a great way to save some extra cash from the lead deal. Here you’re ditching the smartphone support found on the featured option, as well as the Qardio branding. But you’ll find a similar blood pressure accuracy as above, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,700 customers.

Another great way to build out your at-home workout setup would be with the Echelon connected fitness bike now that it’s down to $500 at Amazon. Or if you’re in search of a new fitness tracker, we’re seeing a pair of Garmin offerings that are worth a look starting at $199.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

A Smarter Read on Blood Pressure: QardioArm is the smart blood pressure monitor that fits your daily life. It measures your systolic/diastolic blood pressure and heart rate. A wireless blood pressure monitor with a revolutionary design and effortless user experience, QardioArm is the smart blood pressure monitor you can always have with you.

