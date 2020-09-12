Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hit new lows at Woot, today only from $95 (Reg. $130+)

Today only, Woot is offering Prime members a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $94.99 shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $99.99 plus a $6 delivery fee. With a listing price of $150 and a current going rate of $130 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by as much as $15.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds without picking up a set of AirPods, Galaxy Buds+ could be the solution. Ambient Sound mode can be used to remove distracting noises from around you, and the earbuds themselves pack an 11-hour battery life, which is doubled thanks to the included Qi-enabled charging case. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for a new smartphone? Woot is also offering a selection of Galaxy S10/+ deals from $500 right now. We found this deal a few days ago, and there are only 10-days left before it expires. But, act fast, because devices can easily sell out before the sale is over, meaning your specific configuration might be gone before you know it.

Prefer wired earbuds? Well, Apple’s EarPods are currently at a new 2020 low of $10.50 on Amazon. These budget-focused earbuds use a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect to your devices, and this deal saves you nearly $19 from its regular going rate.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Get lost in your favorite playlist with these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The premium AKG technology delivers crisp, high notes and deep bass for a full-bodied sound, while the built-in battery delivers up to 22 hours of nonstop playtime for limitless entertainment. When paired with your smartphone, these rechargeable Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones are compatible with virtual assistants like Bixby or Alexa for convenient hands-free control.

