Green Toys and Fisher-Price play sets, bath time toys, more from $6.50

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Submarine bath toy for $6.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $10.50 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. Much like the rest of the Green Toys lineup, this one is made from “100% earth friendly material like plastic milk jugs” with no BPA, Phthalate, or unsafe PVC. The wide-mouth opening and fun design will have kids taking nautical journeys in the bath or the pool. But the cabin opens right up for easy cleaning in the dishwasher, or you can just use toddler soap to get the job done on the spot. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More Green Toys and Fisher-Price deals below.

More kids’ toy deals:

If you have some bigger kids (or your own personal collection) to take care of, you might have more luck in our latest LEGO building kit roundup. From hardcore adult sets to more starter builds, you’ll find plenty of options right here from $26. Plus, don’t forget to check out our review of LEGO’s new Super Mario theme and hit up our toys deal hub for even more.

More on the Green Toys Submarine bath toy :

Safe Watercraft: this pool toy is made using 100% earth friendly material like plastic milk jugs. It contains no BPA, Phthalate and is PVC safe. It meets FDA standards to offer safety even when your toddler happens to lick it

Easy to clean: the toddler toy can be conveniently cleaned. Cabin of this submarine toy can be opened for easy cleaning and is dishwasher safe. This toy can be easily cleaned using baby soap or a shampoo

Pool Playing Toy Use: this water toy will help your kids or toddlers explore the terrain at the bottom of their tub. It will also help them enjoy their nautical journey. Wide mouth opening will allow the kids to enjoy scooping and pouring

