Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 for $324.99 shipped when code LEGOSIAN has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $380, like you’ll pay direct from LEGO right now, today’s offer is good for a $55 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This kit was first released back in June and assembles the iconic Lamborghini Sián out of 3,696-pieces, making it one of the largest creations of the year. It measures over 23-inches long and comes complete with a unique lime green exterior and plenty of authentic details. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then head below for even more LEGO deals from $26.

Another notable offer right now is that the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Trooper set is back in stock at Amazon for $30, marking the first time we’ve seen it available for purchase since it sold out at launch. This 285-piece creation includes four 501st Clone minifigures, two Battle Droids, and two vehicles. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Over in our LEGO guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts alongside all of the details on the new 3,200-piece Mos Eisley Cantina kit. You’ll also want to swing by our latest review, where we take a hands-on look at the highly-anticipated Super Mario theme.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini features:

Experience the unmistakable power and looks of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 as you become immersed in this LEGO® Technic™ building kit (42115). With superb detailing, the model car is a faithful representation of the original Sián FKP 37 in eye-catching lime green with golden rims.

