Ralph Lauren is full of new collections this season. We recently covered their new bitmoji collection and US Open line that features all proceeds going to COVID-19 research. However, they also have a new fall home collection in partnership with Burleigh. England’s Burleigh Pottery has been thoughtfully crafted by artisans for more than 160 years. The collection features three different Ralph Lauren prints on exceptional pottery. The entire line was designed to be paired together as well as compliment any home. Prices in this line are also budget-friendly with rates starting at just $24. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites from the Ralph Lauren x Burleigh Collection.

Faded Peony Tablewear

The Faded Peony Print from the Ralph Lauren x Burleigh is a beautiful array of floral and it’s available in three color options: Indigo, green, or black. Prices in this print range from $24 to $450. Each piece of the collection is a one-of-a-kind collectible and can be used for years to come because of how classic the prints are. The Faded Peony collection has 15 pieces including dinner plates, bowls, pitchers, and trays. Best of all, this beautiful line is dishwasher and microwave safe.

During the fall season, having a warm glass of coffee, cocoa, or tea is a must-have. The Faded Peony Mug is priced from just $34 and is a perfect way to have a budget-friendly piece from this line. It’s also a very functional piece because it can be used daily.

Garden Vine Items

My personal favorite print from this line is the Burleigh Garden Vine Dinnerware print. This collection has 17-pieces and our favorite item is the Garden Vine Pitcher. This is perfect for serving drinks and would make a beautiful gift for a friend or family member. While not in use it could also make gorgeous home decor with flowers. It also has a large handle for carrying and it comes in two color options. The pitcher is priced from $79.

Midnight Sky Pottery

Finally, the Ralph Lauren x Burleigh Midnight Sky print is a festive touch with stars in three color options. This line is priced from $32 to $150 and is perfect for everyday entertaining. There are 17 pieces in this print and stars are also trendy for this fall. One of our favorite items from this line is the Midnight Sky Rectangular Tray. This piece is great for entertaining and serving hor devours or entrees. It would also be a great option when carrying drinks.

Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best cookbooks for this fall to update your everyday recipes.

