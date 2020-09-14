Affordably upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s $100 router, more from $13

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. TP-Link’s router delivers an affordable way to bring Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to your setup with up to 1.8Gb/s network speeds. The four built-in antennas provide ample coverage for your space, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow you to expand wired connections, as well. Even if this might not cut it for your house, it’d be a great option to finally upgrade your parents’ setup with the latest Wi-Fi standard. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more networking deals starting at $13.

Other notable networking deals:

We’re also tracking a few ongoing deals that are still live, including up to $100 off ARRIS Max Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems from $330. Or you could stick to 802.11ac connectivity with a $70 discount on this Linksys Velop Mesh offering.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Dual-Band WiFi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802. 11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation. Next-Gen 1. 8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1. 8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band).

