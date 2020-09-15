Amazon’s latest Fashion Sale offers its in-house brands for $12.50 or less

Amazon is currently offering select fashion styles from its in-house brands for $12.50 or less. Inside this event you can find deals on Starter, Peak Velocity, Mae, Lark & Ro, and Amazon Essentials. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Meraki Standard Men’s Oxford Casual Shirt for $6 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $14, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe for year-round wear. It can easily be styled with shorts, jeans, or khakis alike. It also comes in three versatile color options. Rated 4/5 stars with over 150 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Meraki Cotton Crewneck Sweater for just $7.54. To compare, this sweater is regularly priced at $15. It’s a great option for fall weather and can be paired with jeans, skirts, or leggings alike. With over 600 reviews, this sweater is rated 4.1/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for an array of great deals today including Old Navy, Cole Haan, Nautica, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!