It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals ahead of today’s big Apple Watch and iPad keynote. We are still tracking a notable freebie offer on the highly-rated Cytus II rhythm game, but you’ll find even more fresh new price drops down below. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Ocmo, TapeACall Pro, Fine – Photo Editor, thankful, Snap Markup, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hollycool – Pro Video Editing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TapeACall Pro: Call Recorder: $11 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Final Draft 11: $170 (Reg. $200)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Blood Pressure Assistant: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pin Points Distance Calculator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: SavingsApp: Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Ocmo :

Ocmo is an award winning ninja rope platformer that challenges even hardcore gamers. Fluid movement, physics based gameplay and tight controls create unique sense of freedom and flow. Survive the 80 dangerous levels including secrets and boss fights. Set new records and share speedrunning videos. Swing with tentacles through the levels using momentum to your advantage. Eat rabbits and discover the world. You are the monster of the forest. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPad 4th gen, iPad air, iPad pro, iPad mini 4 and up. WILL NOT run on earlier generations.

