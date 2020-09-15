Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $33, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Trials of Mana for Nintendo Switch at $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s offer is up to 34% in savings, one of the best we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the lowest total out there. Not to be confused with the Collection of Mana, Trials of Mana is a “3D remake of the hit classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.” This one comes with a number of enhancements including a new episode you can “experience after the ending” and a new “a new class that reconstructs the character leveling system.” Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, an Xbox Activision Blizzard publisher sale, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Hasbro Game Night, and many more.

