Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $33, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Trials of Mana for Nintendo Switch at $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s offer is up to 34% in savings, one of the best we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the lowest total out there. Not to be confused with the Collection of Mana, Trials of Mana is a “3D remake of the hit classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.” This one comes with a number of enhancements including a new episode you can “experience after the ending” and a new “a new class that reconstructs the character leveling system.” Head below for the rest of today’s best price drops including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, an Xbox Activision Blizzard publisher sale, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Hasbro Game Night, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale up to 67% off
- Xbox Forza Sale at Le Mans up to 60% off
- Xbox Call of Duty Sale up to $60 off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $7.50 (Reg. $10+)
- Hasbro Game Night $15 (Reg. $40)
- Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $34 (Reg. $50+)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Memoirs Edition $37.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- RACCOON CITY EDITION $45 (Reg. $80)
- Incl. RE2 and 3 remakes
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- OTTTD Switch $0.50 (Reg. $8)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Switch games from $8
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $20 (Reg. $45+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC
FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC
This gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see
ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PlayStation
Nintendo unveils Mario battle royale game, 3D All-Stars, new handheld, more
