Bring Schlage’s Encode Smart Lock to your front door at $209.50 (Save $41)

Amazon offers the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Century trim in Satin Nickel for $209.28 shipped. Normally fetching $249, like you’ll find at Home Depot as well as on the Camelot style at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $41 discount and marks the best we’ve seen since early July. Ideal for expanding your smart home to the front door, Schlage’s Encode lock is compatible with a variety of ecosystems from Alexa and Assistant to Ring and more. It’ll pair with your setup over Wi-Fi and on top of its smart home features, packs a touchscreen display that allows you to enter pin codes for entry, as well. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional details.

Ditch the Wi-Fi connectivity found above and score the Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock at $172 to save some extra cash. This alternative still rocks a touchscreen display for entering pin codes and has a similar modern design. Not to mention, its Z-Wave functionality makes this lock a great option for integrating with Ring Alarm and other systems, as well.

While you’re thinking about upgrading the front door, be sure to take a look at Arlo’s new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. Then swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to expand your setup including iHome’s HomeKit Smart Plug at $21.50, as well as this SmartThings starter kit for $99 and more.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

