Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit 2-camera system drops to new Amazon low at $394 (Save $106)

- Sep. 15th 2020 11:07 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $393.79 shipped. Down from the usual $500 going rate, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention as well as Best Buy’s member sale pricing right now, a total savings of 21%, and a new all-time low. Centered around HomeKit support so you can integrate this camera system with the rest of your Siri setup, Arlo Pro 3 delivers 2K HDR recording alongside a 160-degree field of view. Each of the two included cameras sport an IP65 water-resistant housing, which also brings automatic panning and zooming capabilities into the mix, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Then head below for more.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation Arlo Pro 2 system at $353 instead. This 2-camera bundle includes similar HomeKit features as the lead deal alongside 1080p steams and a waterproof design. You’ll just be skipping out on the wider field of view as well as the pan and zoom features. Plus, over 11,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Speaking of Arlo, earlier this morning the brand unveiled its latest home security offering in the form of its new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. And as always, you’ll find plenty of discounts over in our smart home guide, like HomeKit smart plugs, deadbolts, and more.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

