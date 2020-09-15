Samsung’s hybrid-powered Galaxy Book S drops to an all-time low at $150 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Book S i5/8GB/256GB for $799.99 shipped. Down from $950, today’s deal knocks another $50 off our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is the first computer to utilize Intel’s hybrid Lakefield CPU, allowing it to achieve up to 17-hours of usage on a single charge. Samsung’s Galaxy Book S weighs an insanely-light 2.1-pounds, which is around 25% lighter than a similar MacBook Air, giving you an ultra-lightweight design here. Plus, it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample capacity for your daily needs. Whether you want to take notes for school or jump on Zoom calls at work, the Samsung Galaxy Book S is a great option thanks to its long battery life and lightweight design. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you just need a budget-focused computer setup, this mini HDMI stick is a fantastic choice. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but that can be expanded via microSD with ease. The quad-core processor gives ample power to run things like Office, Chrome, or other necessities for school. Plus, at just $157, it’s a budget-focused alternative that’s easy to recommend.

Prefer what Apple has to offer when it comes to computers? Amazon is currently discounting the 16-inch MacBook Pro to be priced from $1,879. These are certified refurbished models, but the deal saves you upward of $520, making it a fantastic deal all should take advantage of.

Samsung Galaxy Book S features:

Long-lasting Battery : A long-lasting battery gives you enough power to keep focused on what you’re doing without searching for an outlet. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors. Based on results from internal lab tests for local video playback time conducted by Samsung. Test Results from pre-release version of the device under default settings (audio volume and brightness levels) without connection to Wi-Fi or mobile network.

