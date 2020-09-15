Rachio 8-zone Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller delivers HomeKit for $80 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 8-zone Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller for $79.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 but trends around $180 currently at Amazon. This is amongst the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Not to mention, it’s compatible with HomeKit, as well. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those prepared to ditch the smartphone functionality here will want to consider saving with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. It is currently $30 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to four hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for seven days per week.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. One notable standout deal is the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Lawn Mower at $259. Lowe’s has reduced this model down to a new all-time low, making it a great time to transition your lawn mower away from gas and oil.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill. Compatible with master valve, pump relay, or indexing valve. App Compatibility-iOS 10.3+ and Android 4.4+; subject to change. Mobile app is required to connect the controller to Wi-Fi. Web app available on most browsers

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

