Creality’s Ender 3 3D Printer is great for beginners at $154.50 (Save 25%)

SainSmart (97% positive all-time feedback from 3,700+) via Amazon is currently offering the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $154.50 shipped when code ENDER3SD25 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $206, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a new craft to pass the time inside or want to upgrade from an existing 3D printer, the Ender-3 is a compelling option with its 9.8- by 8.6- 8.6-inch print bed. Other notable features here like its auto resume feature, heated bed, and built-in display make it easy for those just getting started to begin printing projects. Over 470 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

While you’re getting a small package of filament with the Ender 3, a great way to spend a portion of your savings from the sale would be grabbing some additional printing material. Spools of this highly-rated PLA filament start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level. I’ve personally been using filament from this brand for the past few months, and can vouch that it’ll do the trick.

For more ways to get your kid or even yourself more immersed in STEAM, you’ll want to swing by our coverage of Amazon’s sale on coding kits, games, and more from $8. Or you could go check out the discount we spotted on littleBits’ Space Rover, which is down to an Amazon low of $44.

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer features:

The compact design allows Ender-3 to fit in the trunk of your car or even back seat, while still providing 6x more build volume than other entry-level printers. The CNC-machined Y-axis mounting slot ensures highly precise positioning of the printer head. This easy-to-setup kit comes partially assembled, allowing you to learn about the basic construction of 3D printers as you finish putting it together. A fun STEM educational experience in mechanical engineering and electronics.

