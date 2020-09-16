Amazon kids’ toy sale from $8: Coding kits, STEAM building sets, games, more

- Sep. 16th 2020 7:54 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 20% off Learning Resources back to school items, play sets, and STEAM kits. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. Learning Resources toys are a blend of fun colorful activities for the youngsters with a strong focus on math skills and general early development. Starting from $8, you’ll find a range of options from kid-friendly coding kits, and building sets to games, and much more. Whether you’re home schooling right now or looking for some STEAM-based activities for the kids, today’s sale is worth a closer look. Head below for our top picks.

Amazon STEAM toy sale:

We also still have some great deals live on Green Toys and Fisher-Price sets from $6.50 alongside a wide-range of official Disney Halloween costumes for the whole family at 20% off. Not to mention all of the latest LEGO deals starting from just $3.50.

More on the Learning Resources MathLink Cubes:

Math skills (one-to-one correspondence, counting to 100, skip counting, Comparison, Making 10, Nonstandardized measurements, Grouping, Addition, Subtraction, Graphing), Color identification, Shape identification, Patterning, Matching, Fine motor skills, Eye-hand coordination, Motor planning. Promote school readiness with activities that support math skills including counting, addition, and subtraction. Great for homeschool or classroom activity!

