Learn to code with littleBits' Space Rover at an Amazon low of $44 (Save 40%)

- Sep. 14th 2020 1:51 pm ET

$75 $44
Amazon is currently offering the littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit for $44.08 shipped. Typically fetching $75, today’s offer amounts to over 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Geared towards teaching you or your kids STEAM concepts and programming fundamentals, this littleBits kit has you assemble a remote controlled space rover. It packs a breadboard-like design for customizing how motors, sensors, and other components fit together, and pairs with your iPhone and more to provide over 30 NASA-themed missions. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Another great option to consider for getting started with programming would be Kano’s Star Wars Force Coding Kit for $30 at Amazon. You’ll trade the NASA theming in for a variety of coding missions from a galaxy far, far away and a motion-activated experience. Learn more in our launch coverage

Speaking of Star Wars, you’ll definitely want to swing by our recent hands-on review of the LEGO Droid Commander set. Or if you’re searching for another LEGO coding experience, it just recently unveiled its latest Mindstorms set with five different robots to assemble and iPhone support.

littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit features:

Creative kids build and customize a planetary rover using littleBits electronic building blocks then transform it by adding out-of-this-world capabilities! Over 30 activities in the free Inventor App guide kids through building and controlling space vehicle inventions like a space rock collector or an alien life detector learning STEAM skills and drawing inspiration from real space pioneers.

