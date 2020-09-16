Score a new home workout bench for just $40 shipped today (Reg. $99)

Walmart is now offering the CAP Strength Flat Weight Bench for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $99, today’s deal is up to $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. The next closest CAP weight bench we can find on Amazon starts at well over $80. This model is perfect for a multitude of home workouts from “routines that involve dumbbells, to body weight exercises,” and core-based sets. It is powder-coated for a scratch- and rust-resistant finish with a maximum weight capacity of 300-lbs. and foam padding across the top. The compact form-factor (42.5- x 18- x 19-inches in height) is also designed to fit in tighter spaces at home as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable workout bench for less, brand name or not. The only options we can find for less than $40 don’t carry enough good reviews to recommend them and the next best bet is the Marcy model that is double the price right now.

More on the CAP Strength Flat Weight Bench:

Hone your fitness with the CAP Strength Flat Weight Bench. It is ideal for workout routines that involve dumbbells, body weight exercises and core exercises. Use it to help tone and shape your body. The frame of this workout bench is powder-coated to provide a scratch- and rust-resistant finish that helps keep its appearance. It boasts a solid, sturdy construction with a maximum weight capacity of 300 lbs.

