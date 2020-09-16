Save on desktop + laptop RAM at Newegg with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB kits from $45

Today only, as part of its Shell Shocker sale, Newegg is offering CORSAIR’s 32GB DDR4 3600MHz RAM Kit for $109.99 shipped with the code 9BLDSAZ53 at checkout. Down from its $135 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats the current price there by $5. Whether you’re building a new desktop, or maybe you just want to update an older one, this 32GB RAM kit is a fantastic choice. It’ll work great in both Intel and AMD systems, and thanks to its speed of 3600MHz, even Ryzen setups will benefit from improved performance. It comes in two 16GB DIMMs, meaning that it can be used on motherboards that have two or more RAM slots. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on RAM to upgrade your setup from $45.

Other DDR4 RAM deals:

In need of a new computer entirely? Well, the ABS Challenger offers you a brand-new gaming desktop that gets you started in PC gaming for $650. This is honestly one of the most budget-focused gaming desktop setups you can buy right now, and it both undercuts and outperforms the NZXT Starter PC at $50 less. Another consideration should be the MSI GF65 gaming laptop, which offers killer performance and a built-in 120Hz display, all powered by NVIDIA’s ray tracing RTX 2060 graphics card for $899.

CORSAIR 32GB DDR4 RAM Kit features:

Designed for high-performance overclocking

Designed for great looks

Performance and compatibility

Low-profile heat spreader design

DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800)

Timing 18-22-22-42

CAS Latency 18

Voltage 1.35V

