We’ve long been big fans of Anker’s Powerhouse lineup, and today, the popular accessory-maker is bringing a new model to market. The Powerhouse 400 arrives with a familiar design but more power in tow, along with shielded outlets that are made for outdoor adventures. In 2020, where more people are camping than ever, there’s a place for Anker’s robust battery offerings to thrive for folks away from traditional power sources. Alongside today’s announcement is a launch day deal that takes $100 off. You can find more details on that along with the Powerhouse 400 down below.

Anker Powerhouse 400 arrives with a robust design

The latest version of Anker’s Powerhouse arrives with a 388Wh capacity, which is enough to charge up even the most energy-hungry devices many times over. How many? An iPad Pro can be juiced up 20 times. MacBooks? 5-10 times depending on the model.

All told, it’s possible to power up eight devices simultaneously, if needed. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today.

Anker uses a sine wave inverter, which promises to “ensure the power output is just as good as what you get at home.”

Here’s a full breakdown of the specs:

Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh) 23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Pro (30Wh) 20 times, or a camera more than 20 times.

Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

Stable Power Supply: The built-in AC wall outlet uses a pure sine wave inverter to ensure the power output is just as good as what you get at home.

Anker offers launch day discount

As part of today’s launch, Anker pushes a $100 discount when you apply the promo code ANKER1730 during checkout. That brings the price down to $359.99, which will of course be the first discount we’ve tracked on the latest Powerhouse from Anker.

Check out our previous reviews of previous versions for a better idea of what you can expect from Anker’s latest creation. I’ve long been a fan of these battery packs and can only expect the latest version to be a winner, as well.

