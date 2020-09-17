After giving some love to Attack on Titan and the Hulk earlier in the week, ComiXology is back with a new series of discounts on DC Batman reads. With sales on both single issue reads from under $1 as well as full-length graphic novels, there’s plenty of Caped Crusader action to go around today. One highlight and a great place to get started is with Batman Noir: The Long Halloween at $9.99. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer saves you 71%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Drawn in a unique art style, this 358-page comic follows the world’s greatest detective as he tries to piece together an unsolvable crime. Head below for more of our top picks from the Batman sale, and for even more discounts.

Other notable deals include:

Now if it’s just single issue Batman comics you’re after, there are two different sales going on right now at ComiXology to check out. Spanning nearly 2,500 titles on top of the 500 in the featured sale, you’ll want to check out either the first, or second collection of digital Batman comics to get the full scoop. From team-ups with Batgirl and Robin to battles against The Joker and other iconic villains, there’s definitely a read worthy of your library in today’s sales.

Batman Noir The Long Halloween synopsis:

Collecting this landmark series in a brand new noir edition, all-stars Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale send the Dark Knight on the hunt for a mysterious serial killer who strikes only on holidays. The World’s Greatest Detective must solve the unsolvable with no shortage of suspects in a city beset by mobsters and costumed criminals, any one of whom could be his prey.

